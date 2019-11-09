ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One of the murder suspects in the missing CAU student case is receiving major social media backlash.

A day after missing CAU student, Alexis Crawford, was found dead in an Atlanta park on Friday, police arrested Crawford's roommate Jordyn Jones and boyfriend 21-year-old Barron Brantley on Saturday, November 9.

Within a twenty-four time frame, Brantley's recent video post on Instagram has received over 4,000 hateful comments.

People took to his Instagram account to express their feelings about this tragic death.

