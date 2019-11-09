ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One of the murder suspects in the missing CAU student case is receiving major social media backlash.
A day after missing CAU student, Alexis Crawford, was found dead in an Atlanta park on Friday, police arrested Crawford's roommate Jordyn Jones and boyfriend 21-year-old Barron Brantley on Saturday, November 9.
Within a twenty-four time frame, Brantley's recent video post on Instagram has received over 4,000 hateful comments.
People took to his Instagram account to express their feelings about this tragic death.
For related articles:
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – After a week’s long investigation, police have secured arrest warrant…
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Missing Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford's bod…
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The family of missing Clark Atlanta student is holding a prayer vigi…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.