ATLANTA (CBS46) – As investigators continue to pour through evidence in the murder of Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford, we are learning more about the background of one of the people charged with the crime.
Barron Brantley, 21, was arrested for his role in the murder on Friday. He waived his first court appearance, but it wasn’t the first time he had been in front of a judge. Brantley has a criminal past dating back to 2015.
He has faced charges in the past including: robbery, family violence, cruelty to children, hindering persons making an emergency telephone call, and theft by taking. His most recent arrest came in February of this year when he spent two weeks in jail for a family violence incident.
Crawford’s body was found last week in a DeKalb County park after she had been missing for multiple days. Her roommate, Jordyn Jones, 21, and Brantley both face charges of murder for the crime.
Click below for a timeline of the crime.
