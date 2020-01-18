MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As surveillance video and images continue to roll in -- we'll continue to feature them here on FOX 10 News Caught in the Act.
Team Sheriff is looking for 34-year-old Aaron Bleiot -- wanted breaking into a home and property damage.
Investigators say Bleiot left incriminating evidence at the scene -- including his shirt, ball cap, and whiskey bottle with finger prints. They also say he left his footprint behind at the crime scene.
If you know where he is -- turn him in to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office 251-574-8633.
Orange Beach Police taking to social media -- posting pictures of a white Dodge truck with a white front grill.
Police say the truck pulled behind a local business and stole a 12-foot trailer. The crime happened on Wednesday, January 8th around 9 a.m.
If you know who the truck belongs to -- give Orange Beach Police a call 251-981-9777.
