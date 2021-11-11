DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A restaurant in DeKalb County is experiencing a traumatic déjà vu, after it was robbed twice in a matter of weeks.
The owner of the restaurant didn’t want to share the name of his business, but agreed to share the story and security video to catch the suspects.
Mimi, a restaurant employee who wanted to speak on camera, is reversing who gives orders at the counter.
“Don’t do it,” said Mimi. “Bad karma will come. We don’t want your actions to be the reason people don’t have their food.”
Security camera video from November 9 shows a man with a gun ordering an employee to fill up a backpack with cash in the register.
Mimi told CBS46 she loves her job, but is a little scared to go into work.
“Everybody is going through tough times right now,” she said.
The business was hit with a different robbery weeks earlier. Security camera footage from Oct. 25 shows a different man in a hood and mask at the counter, yelling, and snatching cash from an employee who had emptied the register.
The business owner tells CBS46 he filed a police report for both incidents.
Meantime, employees are concerned.
“Don’t let it happen when I’m here, because people love me. No telling what they’ll do,” said Mimi.
As she helped customers Thursday, Mimi also dished out advice for the suspects.
“You only live once so live your life don’t get yourself in trouble all the time. Live your life and be grateful for what you have,” she said. “We’re just serving the community the best we can. We just ask whoever did this – I hope your life gets better.”
