ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a suspect in connection to a July 30 shooting.
The incident that occured at the intersection of Pine Street and Courtland Street in Atlanta was caught on camera. Around 3:59 p.m., officers responded to the area after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, the located the victim who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
After further investigation, it was determined that a dispute ended in gunfire. Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The video footage showed the suspect riding an e-scooter wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans and a bookbag.
Anyone with information on the case or who may know the identity of the suspect can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000, or can contact the Aggravated Assault Unit at 404-546-5148.
