South Fulton, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for a man accused of robbing an elderly woman at the front door of her home in an incident that was all caught on camera.
The snatch-and-grab robbery happened at the woman's home on Verneir Drive.
Police say the woman was coming home and was about to open her front door when the robber quickly approaches. You can see in the video the suspect yank the purse from the woman's hands and take off running.
The woman wasn't hurt.
If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
WATCH the video below (App users, tap here for the video)
