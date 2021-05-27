ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Caught on camera, fireworks came face to face with Georgia State students who said one nearly hit one student in the head and exploded on their balcony Wednesday night.
CBS46 Tori Cooper caught up with the students who said what seemed harmless could have turned deadly.
“We notice a big pop and we were like what the heck was that!” Georgia State Student, Adrian Carrasquillo said.
Carrasquillo said last night while he was celebrating his brothers birthday in their sky rise apartment in Downtown Atlanta, some fireworks outside caught his attention and he started filming what he thought was just a firework show.
He told us it seemed like four to five teens were just having some harmless fun with fireworks so he kept filming until things took a turn.
The camera caught the explosion that he said detonated right in front of him on his balcony.
He ran inside with his roommates, immediately tapping into damage control.
“It went from oh this is hilarious to this is not funny anymore this place may be on fire.”
No one was injured in the blast.
There were no damages to the apartment.
However, his brother, Gabrial Carrasquillo, showed us just how close the firework got to his brother Adriran.
“And you can actually see it go right by my brothers head and you see it go inside of our apartment,” , Gabrial Carrasquillo said.
They say the kids stopped launching fireworks after aiming at one other apartment, so they avoided contacting police.
Georgia law allows for fireworks until 11:59 p.m. in most areas during Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and New Years Eve,
However, they were still within a 100 yards of a gas station which is not permitted.
”Just puts it into perspective that anything could happen, at first it was all fun in games we didn’t think anything bad would happen but the next thing you know it could have turned into a deadly situation were all lucky to be ok.”
Police told me that incidents like this are hard to track because generally they are tracked as noise complaints, but students said they just hope the group doesn’t return to this parking lot memorial day weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.