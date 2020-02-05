SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (CBS46) - A non-profit agency in California stumbled across the cutest of four-legged couples that has drawn smiles across the internet.
The Pathways for Wildlife and Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) sensor camera captured a badger and a coyote playing and traveling together through a small space.
This playful time caught the researchers by surprise. It is not uncommon for badgers and coyotes to hunt together. Badgers are generally not caught on cameras often because they do spend a great deal of time underground. This pair were seen entering a culvert in the southern Santa Cruz Mountains in the Bay Area.
Researchers use 50 remote sensor cameras to help track how wildlife moves through that area. Much of the data is used to identify ways for animals to safely cross roads. The culvert, which was used by the badger and the coyote, was established to enhance safe crossings. POST was founded in 1977. To learn more about its conservation efforts, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.