ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man caught on camera breaking into several vehicles.
The man, seen dressed in light-colored clothing, was captured on surveillance video entering vehicles parked along Cassville Road, Grove Way and Ember Way between Dec. 30 and 31.
It is unclear if any items from the vehicles were stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to the contact the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6027.
