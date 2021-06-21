EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- An East Point woman says it’s been more than two weeks since she’s last seen her car. She became the victim of a brazen slider crime at the Jay’s Car Wash on East Washington Road in East Point on June 4th.
Jones tells CBS46’s Hayley Mason she was washing her car wash at the self-service car wash when a man crept around the side of her vehicle, hopped in her driver’s seat, and sped off.
With the water hose as her only weapon, she tried to spray the car thief and pull on the door, but he locked the doors and drove away.
“He sped off,” Jones said. “I’m holding on to the side mirror, and he got up to speed and I had to let go or he was going to drag me,” she recalled.
Surveillance video show appears to show the alleged thief from an adjacent parking lot.
“It looked like to me from the video that he was waiting for me to get away from that side of the car which I was,” Jones said. “I’ve been to so many car washes. I’m talking about so many car washes. I never would’ve thought that this would have happened.”
She hasn’t seen a trace of her car, but someone on the blog “ATL Scoop” might have. Jones saw a clip online of a similar slider theft that was recorded by a passerby. She says the thieves appear to be in her vehicle robing someone else.
“They were in my car breaking into someone else’s smash and grab is what they called it,” Jones told CBS46. “It’s a 2016 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack. It’s white. It has a black stripe on the trunk. It has a plain plate. They took my plate off,” she went on.
Jones said she has a touch start car and the keys were inside the vehicle. She says she has learned a tough lesson to be vigilant of her surroundings and to always lock her doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.