ATLANTA (CBS46) — A popular northeast Atlanta doughnut shop has become the latest victim of a burglary, this one caught on camera.
The incident at Revolution Doughnuts and Coffee along Edgewood Avenue was captured on nearby video surveillance and shows two people in a vehicle rob the store of its electronics.
The first suspected burglar could be seen getting out of the car and breaking the window of the shop to get in. The thief then returns to the vehicle with an unknown amount of items. Shortly after, another person, this time the driver of the vehicle, goes into the store and comes back out within seconds. That's when the two appear to speed off from the scene.
CBS46 is told no one was inside the doughnut shop at the time of the burglary.
This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.
