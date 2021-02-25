A camera was rolling the moment a man smashed a window and stole over $60,000 from a parked car in Gwinnett County.
It happened on Feb. 4th after a business owner took a large withdrawal from a bank in Doraville. The victim was followed from the bank to The Forum at 3930 Jones Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners where he parked and left the cash under a seat.
That's when a white Ford F-150 pulled up next to the victim's car. A witness in the area became suspicious and started filming when they saw a man who got out of the truck look into the victim's car window. The man then smashed the window, reached into the car, grabbed the cash and fled the scene.
Investigators used the video to identify the Ford F-150 and Geovorris Rowland as one of the people allegedly involved in the crime. They obtained warrants for Rowland for entering an auto with the intent to commit a theft.
Investigators are still working to identify the other person involved.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
