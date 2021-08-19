ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need help identifying a suspect involved in a burglary last week.
Around 2:00 a.m. on August 13, Officers responded to burglary call at 186 Estoria Street southeast.
When they arrived, officers met with the victim who said a man broke into his tool shed and stole multiple equipment items.
The suspect can be seen in this video entering the property and then leaving the property with stolen equipment.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Information that leads to an arrest and conviction is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
