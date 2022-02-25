STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBA46) — Police are searching for two people after they were caught on camera apparently stealing guns from a Stockbridge pawn shop.
It happened Tuesday at Ed's Pawn Shop on North Henry Blvd.
Video captured the two fleeing the scene in a black older model Toyota sedan with gold accents.
Details remain limited, but police say 13 guns were stolen.
Anyone with information as to the identity of these persons should contact Detective P. Gomes at 770-288-8256, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos and videos to 770-220-7009.
