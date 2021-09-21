DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Disturbing new video posted on social media last week, shows a large rat scurrying through the middle of the food court at South DeKalb Mall in Decatur.
Mall goer Jane McElreath watched the video and could not believe her eyes.
“It is absolutely outrageous. I’m horrified. I’m sorry I ate there,” McElreath said.
It’s the second time in as many months that someone has spotted a live rat in the food court.
In July, D’Andre Clark said he spotted rodents crawling on shelves at the American Deli while he was working security at the mall.
“There’s no telling how many people actually ate there before, myself included, and I don’t know if they ran around and touched the food or had anything else introduced inside of it that could have had me or so many other people sick,” Clark said.
The DeKalb County Environmental Health Department issued a notice of violation to mall management on July 23 ordering them to have their buildings rat proofed.
“And they’re still letting them serve people in there. I think the health department needs to come out and shut it down because that’s not good,” Mall shopper Angela Anderson said.
Mall management admitted there is still a problem and they will continue to conduct frequent rodent treatments until the issue is fully resolved.
“That should never happen, that should never happen,” McElreath said.
Mall management said they initiated a robust rodent control plan. They sealed potential entry points, completed a comprehensive deep cleaning of all vacant food court spaces and added additional bait stations. They told CBS46 News that they take this latest incident seriously and will remain vigilant.
"The Gallery at South DeKalb Mall has applied and executed several steps of a robust rodent control plan in partnership with a third-party provider and the DeKalb County Board of Health. This plan includes, but is not limited to, sealing potential entry points, a comprehensive deep cleaning of all vacant food court spaces, exterior compactor & storage areas, additional bait stations and increased communication with food operators and mall management, each of which have been implemented. We take this footage very seriously, and our maintenance team remains vigilant while we continue to hold all Gallery at South DeKalb restaurant tenants to their lease requirements and local food service guidelines of following a strict set of parameters pertaining to food safety, food processing procedures & guests’ health. Due to the nature of operating within an older building, the Mall has always and will continue to conduct very frequent pest control visits and regular rodent treatments, with the health and safety of our guests of utmost importance. Our increased rodent control plan remains in effect and will continue on an ongoing basis with an extended period of close monitoring. We are committed to investing in building repairs and maintenance until the issue is fully resolved."
