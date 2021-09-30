SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — A Snellville police officer was almost hit by a passing driver this week. In video the police department posted to Facebook, the officer is seen opening the door to his cruiser as a driver rushes past.
The video highlights the need for motorists to follow the state’s move over law.
Sgt. Salvador Ortega with the Sandy Springs Police Department said four of their officers have been hurt this year by drivers not moving over.
“I hope they know how big of a problem this is,” he said of Georgia drivers.
In January, a Sandy Springs officer was hit near Interstate 285 and Roswell Road. Police said a driver was texting while driving and ran into the cruiser, which had its emergency lights flashing.
Jaw-dropping video from Greene County shows a driver almost hit a sheriff’s deputy.
“It happens all the time,” said Officer Hideshi Valle with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Valle echoed other law enforcement agencies in stressing the need to follow Georgia’s move over law. The law states:
When approaching an emergency vehicle with flashing lights – drivers must
1. Make a lane change into a lane not adjacent to the authorized emergency vehicle if possible in the existing safety and traffic conditions; or
2. Reduce the speed of the motor vehicle to a reasonable and proper speed for the existing road and traffic conditions, which speed shall be less than the posted speed limit, and be prepared to stop.
“The worst consequence is you actually hit one of the emergency responders on the side of the road but there’s also fines and tickets applied to that,” said Valle.
