Caught on Camera: Swarm of ATV & dirt bike riders take to streets of Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Multiple videos are circulating over social media of ATV's and Dirt bikes taking over the streets in the East Atlanta area, Sunday.
The Atlanta Police Department says over the weekend, its Street Racing Enforcement Detail made 127 traffic stops, issue 176 citations, and there were 10 impounds plus 10 arrests.
APD declined CBS46's request for an interview but we did speak with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office about the dangerous activities and how stressful it can be for drivers of vehicles on the road.
Officials say drivers need to always be aware of their surrounding and ready to react which is great overall safety advice but also helpful for these types of situations.
"Be patient and try to, obviously if you're a civilian, let them go by and try not to have any interaction with them," said Sergeant Ashley Henson, a PIO with Paulding County Sheriff's Office. "But if you can safely, get out of the area."
Henson says those participating in illegal stunts and street racing could receive multiple citations if caught.
"There are laws that prohibit them from being on the roads because they don't have insurance, they don't have registration, and a lot of time, people don't wear a helmets," said Henson. "Any traffic violation, a moving violation, impeding traffic, driving on the wrong side of the road-- all of those are applicable."
He says that depending on the situation and if that person has any type of outstanding warrant then there could be even tougher consequences.
"Not only could they be arrested, they could be cited but they could also have their ATV or dirt bike impounded," said Henson.
