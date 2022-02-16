ELLENWOOD, Ga. (CBS46) -- Suspects stole from a construction site in broad daylight and now police need your help identifying them.
A Ring Doorbell camera captured the video on Jan. 17, on Origination Way.
According to a Henry County Police report, the owner of a dry wall company noticed his two vans taking off after a black Nissan rolled up to the construction site.
He reported his 2005 Chevy Express van with Georgia license plate "BSG8476" stolen, and his 1997 Ford van with Georgia license plate "TBF3444" also stolen.
Police say they investigated another incident in the neighborhood just days before and they believe they're both related.
A report from January 14th on Expedition Drive says a construction employee reported two men grab his wallet off the ground, then get into a black Nissan Frontier.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detective L.A. Moore at 770-288-8266, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text any tips, photos, or videos to 770-220-7009.
