ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Uber Eats driver was robbed during her delivery, when thieves took off with her car, she tried to stop them but they dragged her along the street. Police later recovered the car but not the hundreds of dollars inside, some for her son's college payment.
"I just jumped and tried to force him out," Veronica Vasquez Ortiz told CBS46.
Doorbell video Oct.5th shows Ortiz on an Uber Eats customer's porch. The food, she drops off. Her car, two suspects pick up.
"Hey, hey, what you doing m****f****," the driver can be heard saying in the video. She had just paid off the car three months ago plus part of her son's college fund sat inside of it too, more than $1500 in cash. It's why instincts had her trying to stop the robbery.
"It's really hard because I never leave my car." Adding, "I know a lot of people tell me in my messages, 'why did you leave your key in your car?'"
Ortiz had multiple orders and traffic had her late with the deliveries. In rush, she quickly hopped out the car, leaving it running. A mistake the mom says she will not make again.
"I'm scared because they have my driver's license, they have my address, they have my keys and the keys have my husband's car key too. So we can't sleep."
Along with the fear, the Ortiz is dealing with bruises too. Fortunately she say, that is the extent of her injuries. But to add insult, she claims insurance won't cover the money the suspects stole because that's not in her coverage policy.
Ortiz also told CBS46, Uber won't pay her because she didn't finish deliveries. CBS46 reached out to the company Monday night, a company spokesperson asked for more time to look into the incident before issuing a full statement.
"I'm sad because I have no answers." Ortiz continued, "The only thing we're trying to do is make some money to bring home."
Atlanta Police is reminding folks to never leave their keys in the car. Officers are still looking for the two suspects involved. Ortiz believes a third person acted as a "look-out."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.