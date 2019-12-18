FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The cause of a fire at an abandoned Atlanta apartment complex remains under investigation.
Atlanta Fire crews responded to the two-alarm blaze at the Alison Court Apartments Wednesday morning. There were no reports of injuries at the unoccupied building.
Atlanta Police detained two people for questioning, but they were later released.
At this time a cause of fire has not yet been determined.
