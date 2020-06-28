Caution! Boil-water advisory still in effect, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There has been progress, but conditions are not perfect just yet as crews work to repair a massive water main break causing a huge disturbance in the city's water system.
Some residents walked outside Saturday afternoon to water gushing from the center of Georgia Techs campus.
Megan Rothberg lives nearby and said, "Well I turned on my sink and there was no water and then we decided to take a walk and there was a lake in the middle of Tech."
Atlanta's Department of Watershed Management says the 36-inch water main break on Hemphill Avenue immediately affected the Hemphill electric water pumping station.
Out of an abundance of caution, they issued a boil water advisory.
"We got an email from our apartment management company that said that it is affecting most of Atlanta.." said Olivia Grimm, who also lives nearby.
As of Sunday morning, only portions of the city of Atlanta, the cities of South Fulton, Union City, Fairbun and Chattahoochee Hills were still impacted.
Some precautions to take during a water advisory:
- All water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil before use.
- Including water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing teeth.
- Infants, the elderly and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly cautious.
- Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area.
Atlanta Watershed sent a statement Sunday morning that said water from the impacted areas were sampled Saturday night and lab results are expected after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
For more information on water conditions near you, click here.
