CBP Atlanta intercepts 20 pounds of Cocaine

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers seized twenty pounds of cocaine from recent smuggling attempts at Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport during multiple incidents at the end of 2019.
According to CBP, on November 27 officers intercepted just under three pounds of cocaine in a bag with a traveler who arrived from Jamaica. Then, on November 30, officers uncovered just under seven pounds of cocaine in a false sided bag on a traveler who arrived from Brazil.
On December 11, officers inspecting a left over bag on a flight from Jamaica located more than seven pounds of cocaine that was packaged inside bags of coffee. Finally, officers intercepted over three pounds of cocaine that was packaged inside coffee bags with a traveler who arrived from Jamaica December 23.
“The enforcement of our Nation’s laws by our officers at U.S. ports of entry like ATL are paramount in the fight to intercept harmful drugs from abroad and keep them from impacting our communities.” said Paula Rivera, Port Director Atlanta.
The seized cocaine was estimated at a street value of $280,000 for further investigation and prosecution.
