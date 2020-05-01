ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Get ready for a brand new way of filming TV shows. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, networks and studios have had to come up with new ways to create content.
And this Monday CBS will debut a historic first in programming. The network recently created a brand-new virtually produced episode of the scripted drama "All Rise."
The special episode was needed as the show's season finale.
I spoke with the main star about the episode addressing current events and her family quarantining in Atlanta.
The freshman hit-drama "All Rise" gives us a look inside the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of judges, prosecutors and public defenders as they work to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.
Newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael is a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role.
Playing the part is actress Simone Missick who currently has family quarantining in Atlanta.
“We talk everyday on zoom and they’re all sheltering in place. They’re staying inside,” said Simone.
Sheltering in place is also the theme for the the show's season finale. It was completely filmed with online technology using FaceTime, WebEx, and Zoom.
“Having another actor in your space that you can hear them and see their body language is one thing, it just made us all listen to each other even more.”
Inspired by current events, in the final episode Judge Lola Carmichael presides over the first virtual bench trial forcing the criminal justice system to adapt to the coronavirus crisis.
“This episode show’s how our courthouse family is dealing with the pandemic. How you can serve justice in this way. How can you protect the judges, lawyers and the sheriff’s as well as the prisoners who are on trial," explained Simone. “It feels good to be doing a show that is dealing with what’s happening because I think it’s something that viewer’s are going to be able to identify with.”
