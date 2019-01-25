Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A number of fan friendly activities and events kick off this weekend as tens of thousands descend on Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.
One of those events is the Super Bowl Experience, featuring all kinds of games and activities to get you ready for the big game.
CBS46's Vince Sims got a sneak peak of the Super Bowl Experience Friday morning.
Check out a preview in the slideshow above!
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.