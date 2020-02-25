NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 Cares Books to Kids brought the joy of reading to students at Stripling Elementary in Norcross on Tuesday.
What is Books To Kids?
Right now, only 34% of Georgia's third graders are reading proficiently by the end of the school year.
This means 2 out of every 3 third graders cannot read proficiently in Georgia. Why does this matter? Because third grade is when children make the shift from learning to read to reading to learn. And if they cannot read, they won't be able to understand nearly half of the fourth-grade curriculum. As a result, these children fall even farther behind in school.
That's why CBS46 is teaming up with the Georgia Department of Education and Page Turners Make Great Learners to get books into the hands of children in need.
