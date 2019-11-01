ATLANTA (CBS46)--It’s the 20 minute Uber ride, that would change their lives forever.
Driver Geoberti Mack picked up passenger Carolina Salguero on Thursday, around 4 a.m., to take her to Northside Hospital.
“She opened the door and said huh my water just broke,” Mack told CBS46.
Salguero was in Labor. Mack decided to go on Facebook Live.
“I never even ever touch my phone when I’m driving, but I thought it was important that day because of the situation,” said Mack.
Emotional and scared, Mack told CBS46 he just wanted to do is job and keep the mommy-to-be safe.
He did.
He later found out Salguero had a healthy baby boy named Javon.
For the first time since the special delivery—Mack reunited with Salguero and her newborn.
CBS46 cameras were there for the emotional moment.
Hours after giving birth, Salguero revealed what happened after she made it to the hospital.
“I sit on the bed, I pick up my leg, and he comes out. I didn’t push, nothing. If he would have took 2 to 3 more minutes I would have delivered the baby in his car”.
Salguero said she’s just thankful the right driver answered the call.
“Everything was meant to be, because I’m not in control, God is in control,” said Mack.
To make this story even sweeter, October 31 is also Mack’s birthday, which means he and the newborn are now birthday twins.
Salguero plans to treat Mack to a birthday dinner and pay to get his back seat cleaned.
