ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It is normal for politicians to donate to their own campaigns. However, some people on social media claim Georgia’s newest U.S. Senator, Kelly Loeffler, is giving loans and charging interest.
“If that is true, then that would mean that the money that’s going to her campaign from individual donors, at least some of that money is going into her own pockets …that means anything they donate could influence the candidate a different way,” said Georgia State University political science professor Jeffrey Lazarus.
CBS46 checked the facts to find out if the millionaire is really using donor dollars to get richer.
Here’s what we discovered: Yes, Senator Loeffler did loan $5 million to her campaign. However, the money isn’t from her own funds. Federal reports show she took out a line of credit from Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association.
Yes, there is an interest rate of 2.41%.
However, according to the Federal Election Commission, Senator Loeffler isn’t collecting that interest. She owes it to the bank.
The Senator’s campaign sent CBS46 this statement, "Senator Loeffler is not and will not be earning ANY interest on her $5 million loan to the campaign."
