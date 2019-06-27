ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cbs46 is fighting to get results for mother who said her legs are on the line. This isn’t the first time we’ve showed you this mother’s story. We got results for her in the past, but now mother says medical transpirtation issues have reappeared.
Sandreaka Smith told CBS46 NEWS has to make it to Grady Hospital for treatment once a weak if she’s ever going to walk again. Smith explained Southeastrans was back to their old games, I had to step in again.
Have you ever had a nightmare that just won’t go away?
“Well transportation yet again. Southeastrans I had a problem,” Smith said.
If Sandreaka Smith name sounds familiar it’s because She’s spoken to CBS46 NEWS before. We’ve told you about the head on collision that left her with two severely broken legs and a broken arm. We’ve previously reported on her problems with Southeastrans. The company promised to work to fix those problems. But Sandreaka told CBS46 NEWS their back.
“I called, the therapist called, 4 different other therapist kept calling to figure out what was going on. What time they were going to get back we didn’t hear anything,” Smith explained.
That’s right, Smith told CBS46 NEWS the company’s drivers are showing up extremely late, again. Getting in the way of her medical visits and her goal to one day walk again. Doctors said she’s behind on her recovery.
“They can amputate my leg he said he’s a little bit concerned about my leg not bending,” Smith said.
Her Doctor’s and therapists recommend she change transport companies, but she can’t. Smith explained Southeatrans is the only medical transport company Medicaid will pay for. CBS46 NEWS called the company, yes again. This time a representative sent a statement that reads:
Southeastrans is in communication with the member and is currently investigating her concerns. We will continue to correspond with the member to achieve a satisfactory solution.
Smith had a response.
“If the shoe was on the other foot you wouldn’t want yourself or your family members or anybody else to be in this situation that I’m in,” Smith said.
The smith family is also looking for another option. They’ve created a gofundme account called Transportation For Sandreaka Smith in hopes of buying their own van large enough to fit her stretcher so her husband can drive her to her appointments.
GoFundMe: http://bit.ly/2RHA5NX
