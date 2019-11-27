ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Some Virginia Highland homeowners said they waited months to get a response from the city about fixing a leak in their neighborhood.
After getting nowhere – and dealing with disgusting, standing water building up in front of their home – they called CBS46.
Homeowners Michael and Alexandra DiMillo noticed the problem around Labor Day.
“The puddle in front of our house, which never goes away when it rains, just kept growing bigger, and bigger, and bigger,” Michael DiMillo said. “We’d notice our water pressure was getting lower because the leak was so bad. If you took a shower and tried to do something else at the same time, you didn’t get enough water.”
“It’s very frustrating, because as you know, the city taxes around here are astronomical,” added Alexandra DiMillo.
Michael DiMillo said the water is coming from a portion of the street where there is a water main. He said it’s leaking up through the ground. “The asphalt cracked apart, and mini geysers were coming out of the street,” he said. Alexandra said she’s concerned about her children getting splashed with the nasty water.
The DiMillos called the city about the leak and were told someone else already reported it. When they asked the city for the status of the repairs, they said they were told they couldn’t tell them, because it was someone else’s complaint.
So, weeks went by, then they filed another complaint. That’s when they contacted CBS46 News and we reached out to the city on their behalf.
“Lo and behold, it took us a couple days, we reached out to you guys,” said Alexandra.
“They said it could take up to 45 days for [them] to get out there, and when you guys called, two days later, they were out here, digging up the street…fixed the leak, and actually came by a couple days ago to patch it up. Michael said. “There’s still a plate out there, but they said they’ll come back in a couple more days and pick that up.”
The DiMillos said someone with Watershed Management came by to talk to them and apologized for the delay.
“The street isn’t graded correctly, so ultimately, we don’t have a resolution for that,” Alexandra said. She added that’s what causes the water to pool – lack of drainage. As a result, the water just sits there.
Alexandra said the city said that’s a larger project and they’re looking into it.
“I’m just glad that the active leak is fixed, because having massive amounts of water in front of our house is not ideal,” Alexandra said.
