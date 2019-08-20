BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 worked to get results for drivers who were frustrated with the metal plates at the intersection of Loring and Deering in Buckhead.
After we brought the issue to the attention of the city, the plates were removed and the roadway was repaired.
Drivers say the metal plates were driving them crazy.
“I keep slowing down at this intersection, which is dangerous because usually oncoming traffic will watch when you’re moving through, because I’m always afraid that those holes have gotten deeper,” Morakis said.
“It’s not good on your shocks on your car or this bike here,” Hall added.
Besides being noisy, drivers who frequent this area say the plates shifted leaving open holes, and adding to the already hazardous area.
“It’s kind of scary because the bike kind of loses your balance for a second or two,” said Hall, “That’s why I go around them.”
“I don’t want rocks to pop up and hit the under carriage,” Morakis said.
And these drivers feel the City of Atlanta should have taken care of the issue by now.
“It’s taking too long. I see a lot of workers out here, especially with the construction around Peachtree Road around the hospital. There’s no excuse for them to let this last as long as it has,” said Morakis.
“They have the means to patch up those holes,” Hall added.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to the City of Atlanta and a spokesman said the metal plates belonged to a contractor.
The Department of Public Works and Department of Watershed Maintenance sent crews to place their own metal plates over the area until the contractor completed their work.
To locate metal plates in Atlanta, click here.
