ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- From the moment you arrive at the Manor III Apartments in Southwest Atlanta, you can see why residents are so upset.
“When we go and report something wrong nothing gets fixed,” A resident said.
Lately, people have been complaining about a broken mailbox and how they haven’t received mail in weeks.
“We don’t want any problems, we just want to be able to live,” Resident Stephen White said.
White said it’s hard to manage his money when monthly bills never show up.
“We may be subject to the late fees or whatever and we can’t afford it because a lot of us are on fixed incomes,” White said.
It’s a touchy subject at the complex. One resident didn’t want to be identified for fear of retaliation. But did say it has been a problem for a little over a year.
“Somebody was breaking into the boxes and we haven’t been able to get our mail,” A resident said.
It got the attention of CBS46 and a City of Atlanta Code Enforcement Officer.
So, CBS46 went to the leasing office to inquire about a fix and an employee dodged our camera and told us to leave. Moments later, management called the police.
After our visit, residents told us that they were informed that a fix is in the works.
“Today they promised that the mailboxes would be fixed since the news was out here today,” White said.
CBS46 spoke with a manager off camera late Thursday who assured us they will have a contractor out on Friday to begin fixing the mailbox and will hold all mail in the leasing office until a fix is in order.
