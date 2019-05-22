ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Graduating from Argosy University was a goal for Rayquinten Dodds. He spent three years at the school while also working full-time and taking care of his sick brother.
“My brother had cancer at the time,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Dodds now has a master’s degree in industrial organizational psychology but he doesn’t have his diploma to show for it.
“Although I know I graduated, it’s not the same as having your physical diploma.”
In March, the same month Dodds graduated. Argosy’s Atlanta campus abruptly closed due to financial problems. Dodds said he can't reach anyone at the school or its parent company.
“I am worried,” Dodds said. “I am worried because I have no answers.”
“I’m not surprised that his phone calls are going unanswered,” said attorney Howard Slomka.
Slomka has been following Argosy’s troubles for months. CBS46 asked about missing transcripts and diplomas.
“My guess is it doesn’t currently exist,” he said. “It’s not tied up somewhere. They would have printed them on Tuesday if they didn’t go out of business on Monday.”
Slomka said students in limbo should contact Argosy’s receiver, a firm by the name of Dottore Companies.
“There are thousands of students waiting on what happens next,” he said. “The receiver is the one who can guide them through that process.”
To contact Dottore Companies, visit https://www.dottoreco.com/dream-center-education-holdings
CBS46 was able to get in contact with Argosy’s parent company, Dream Center Education Holdings. We’re told Dodds’ diploma has been ordered. They said he should get it by June 17th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.