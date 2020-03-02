SANDY SPRINGS, GA (CBS46) -- A veteran began applying for benefits seven years ago and it was only after CBS46 began making calls that there was any progress made.
“The personnel at that time lived day by day,” said Eleby R. Washington. The 95-year-old veteran remembers the Korean War vividly. “Your activities within the Army were subject to change at any moment and did” Washington went on to say.
Back then he was a deployed physician caring for the sick and wounded Korean War soldiers. Fast forward to 2013 and he was a veteran applying for Aid and Attendant benefit; only to find out he was denied.
“We submitted our application, fully completed application. They even put stamps on the application while we were there to expedite this because of age. My dad’s 95 now he was in his 80s then” said Washington’s daughter Karen Carter.
Carter says for the past seven years the VA has continuously denied their applications with no real justification, so they reached out to CBS46. We reached out to the VA and within days Carter got a call.
“They called twice, the second message I got was that they believe the benefit is due to my parents,” said Carter.
Carter says while the VA representative did request they resubmit documents that had been previously submitted, the representative added that it looks like Carter's dad will receive the benefits.
“I couldn’t be happier. The quick action after all these year,” added Carter.
In the meantime, the good doctor who use to help others, continues to wait, hoping his help will come soon.
“The VA is an enigma as far as I’m concerned. I have not really benefited from anything it has offered me or done for me since the war," he said.
We will continue to follow Washington's claim process to make sure he gets what he deserves.
