BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. -- CBS46 worked to get results for a woman who was bedridden due to her weight.
We first introduced you to Jennifer Mayfield, a woman weighing more than 600 pounds, who was bedridden, and suffered from painful bed sores, in October.
Mayfield’s family battled an insurance company, Ambetter, for equipment that could help, but was unsuccessful in receiving help. After months of no answers, CBS46 helped them get results.
“The insurance company called me about a day later,” said Victor Mayfield.
Victor, who is also her main caregiver, was at his wits end after getting no help from their insurance company.
“Having someone tell me we’re going to this, and that, and then just keep waiting, and my wife is getting worse…it’s very difficult. It’s a challenge, but, I’m here for the long haul,” Victor added.
They spent months going back and forth with Ambetter regarding equipment to help move Jennifer.
We previously reached out to Ambetter but never heard back; however, they did follow through once CBS46 got involved.
Jennifer has a brand-new bed that moves, a lift, and other equipment to help and a caregiver who comes multiple times a week.
“It’s also got a massager to move her, so she won’t be in one place,” said Victor.
“With this I can lift my upper half up to do exercises with that, and I don’t have to lay in anything wet because I have the lift. I can move a lot better now with all these things helping me to get stronger, and I am so glad to have them,” said Jennifer.
Since getting the equipment, she’s lost weight, and she’s able to move around.
“It means the world to me, even though I hate people helping me because I hate bothering them, but at least I do have people who help,” Jennifer added.
Their insurance has also set up an appointment for her to go to the doctor next week, so they’ll know exactly how much weight she’s lost.
“I want to be able to get up and walk again, that’s my big goal, “Jennifer said, “The more I do every day, the more hope I get.”
