ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Imagine having no food at home to feed your hungry children.
“My son came home from school yesterday and said mom, you haven’t received your benefits yet, and I said no, I’m sorry, I don’t know what else to say,” said Valerie Atkins.
Single mom Valerie Atkins showed CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern her empty kitchen. She said it breaks her heart to see her kids living off bread and canned food every night.
“It’s been very hard, especially to see my kids not have anything to eat, it’s been really hard,” Atkins added.
She’s supposed to receive SNAP benefits -- food stamps -- and Medicaid for her children, as she’s currently unemployed, lives in Section Eight housing, and has four children.
“I did my renewal online before the renewal date was due, which was April 30th, but my renewal was done on March 28th," added Atkins. “I didn’t receive a notice, I didn’t receive anything, so I assumed it was approved, I went online, it said it was approved, my benefit date is the 19th of every month, so when May 19th arrived, I didn’t receive my benefits.”
She came into the Division of Children and Family Services office earlier this week, where a caseworker told her it was approved.
“They were saying that they were behind,” Atkins said. “Everyone that was there had the exact same issue with their renewal not being completed.”
But as of May 22, she still had not received her benefits.
“When I call the SNAP benefits line, it says my balance is zero and there are no pending deposits,” said Atkins.
Reporter Melissa Stern reached out to the Division of Children and Family Services to find out what was going on. Immediately after, she received the following text message from Atkins:
“I just received a call from DCF and they stated that my case was finalized today, and I should receive my benefits in 24 hours. Thank you guys so much for your help, I know it’s because of your investigation that I received a call. Thanks again CBS46.”
“There should be a method where if it’s late, they can automatically release it, so recipients can receive their benefits, because going to bed hungry every night, me and my kids, it’s really hard,” said Atkins about how there should be some policy changes.
CBS46 will be following up with Atkins to ensure she received her benefits.
The Division of Children and Family Services sent us the following statement:
“The Division of Family and Children Services is committed to providing timely and accurate processing of benefits to every eligible individual, and to do it professionally and courteously. We serve roughly 1.5 million Georgians who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and hundreds of thousands who receive other benefits the Division administers. Last month 93 percent of the SNAP applications were processed timely. The Division will continue to ensure all Georgians who apply and qualify for benefits, receive those services timely.”
