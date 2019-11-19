CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Veteran Jayson Sias was all smiles on Nov. 19; for the first time in months he was not worried what he and family would do next.
“We were running out of options and an ad came up and said CBS46 Fighting For Our Vets,” said Sias. “Then there you were on Facebook and I said hey my name is Jayson can you help me out. You called and paid for the first couple nights at the hotel and hooked us up with some great resources,” added Sias.
Sias, his wife, and two kids became homeless and were living in a hotel, so we connected them with the Cherokee County Homeless Veterans Program who agreed to provide the family wrap-around services.
”We will run them through a 96-hour process here in the next couple days, we will give them food, clothing, he’s got a steady place to stay but the biggest thing is to get these guys stabilized,” said Jim Lindenmayer.
Part of that stabilization process is to help Sias transition from temporary housing to something they can call their own.
“We’ve already got appointments for housing on Thursday, we’ve got the Congressman looking at his SSDI and his VA claims,” added Lindenmayer.
The Cherokee County Homeless Veterans Program has even distributed Sias' resumes to help him find a job.
“I appreciate it, thank you,” said Sias. When asked if he was happy that he's reached out to CBS46, he responded by saying, “Happy is an understatement. Happy is a shear understatement.”
To donate to the Cherokee County Homeless Veterans Program call 678-983-7590.
