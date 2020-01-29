CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Veteran William Kecskes says he was ecstatic last July when he received a letter stating the VA was issuing a refund for an over payment, but that quickly changed.
"I’ve called the VA office every couple weeks asking how we're doing. How we coming? And, they keep saying be patient, be patient, it’s coming, it’s coming. It’s going to happen, it’s going to happen by Halloween, it’s gonna happen by Thanksgiving, it's going to happen by Christmas bu it hasn’t happened," added Kecskes, who says the over payment was made when processing his VA loan.
"The VA charged me a $5,300 funding fee then I got a letter last month from the VA that said I was entitled to get that money back right away," said Kecskes. He said his refund was fully approved and he received a letter stating the money would be applied to his mortgage within 45 days.
But that never happened.
Even his mortgage company was concerned and sent a letter demanding the payment from the VA. With no where else to turn, Kecskes contacted CBS46 and we reached out to the VA.
As fate would have, in the the midst of our interview with Kecskes the phone rang, and it was the VA calling.
"They never received any money," explained Kecskes. He says they apologized for the delay and said a check will be in the mail.
"I’m stunned and I’m shocked and you couldn’t have staged it any better with walking in the door and then calling at the same time. I am flabbergasted and I’m extremely grateful to you and CBS46 for making that call. You’re doing a great great community service," said a relieved Kecskes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.