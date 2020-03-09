DEKALB, Ga. (CBS46) -- From external work to a leaky roof, the list of repairs needed on a veteran's home is countless.
“That’s the bobble,” said veteran Elaine Tyler as she described the damage left behind from the leak in her roof. “Because of that it has caused cracks in the ceiling, really in every room in my house,” added Tyler.
Her home needs major and minor repairs that she has not been able to complete because of her financial constraints.
“When it rains we pull out the buckets to catch the rain so these last couple of weeks have been kinda intense” said Tyler.
And the water damage has spread beyond the bubble in Tyler's kitchen.
“Because I’ve been needing a roof for such a long time, it has affected the ceilings and the walls of each one of the rooms” she added.
Tyler also has damage to her floors caused by a leaky refrigerator. To make matters worse, the VA has diagnosed her with arthritis in her knees and legs, which has made it difficult for her to get in and out her shower.
In need of help, she reached out to CBS46 and we contacted nonprofit Rebuilding Together Atlanta who agreed to perform most of the repairs.
“If these problems go unaddressed they only get worse. So, the sooner we can tackle this the better," said Michael Hicks with Rebuilding Together Atlanta.
But there is one issue...
"Because we use HUD money for our roof replacement program we have to abide by every single guideline that they have,” added Hicks.
One of those guidelines is that Tayler must be in the city of Atlanta, but her home is in unincorporated DeKalb, which disqualifies her fee for the roof repair.
But she isn’t giving up.
“I’m believing that God is going to work it out and I’m going to get the things I need,” she said.
Again, because of funding restrictions, the nonprofit may not be able to complete all the work. So if you would like to help you can do so by clicking here: https://www.rebuildingtogether-atlanta.org/
