DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Veteran Lee Williams was all smiles Wednesday but last month things were a lot different.
“It just rained in my apartment one day and like right here it’s cracking right up on here” she said in a previous interview when she gave us a tour of her Doraville apartment.
Williams had more than six different leaks in her unit and she suspected they were growing mold. So CBS46 checked, and sure enough two of the mold tests were positive.
“It was almost like living in a house of horrors because I would come down with bronchitis. I would be here with the nasal sprays, I had the Neti Pot, I was looking up home remedies” added Williams.
Williams said for more than a year she suffered with respiratory issues and made multiple complaints to management and everyone else, but says nothing was done.
“I tried calling DeKalb County code enforcement. I tried calling the health department, I tried calling everybody but it wasn’t until I called CBS46 News. One call, that’s all and y’all resolved it”, said Williams.
We contacted management who said they were unaware of the issue because they took over operations a few months ago. Still they agreed to move Williams into a renovated unit and also made several additional accommodations.
“I’m moving into my new place I’m so excited” said veteran Lee Williams with a smile on her face.
