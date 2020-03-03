DEKLAB COUNTY (CBS46) For the past 5 years Vietnam Veteran Warren Dobbs says he’s not been able to eat solid food all because he could not get a dental appointment
“I’ve been without teeth all this time and I got all these plugs in my mouth and stuff. I want my teeth”, added Dobbs.
Dobbs say he is extremely frustrated with the VA’s dental appointment process. Five years ago he underwent the first step of the dental implants, the holes were drilled and the screws were placed in him mount. Shortly after he was supposed to have follow up appointment to attach the implant but that never happened and he waited so long that things got even worst.
“The plugs that they put in the gum had grown over the top of it and they had to waited for some surgeons.. and that was last year they told me that and they ain’t got not surgeons since last year”, said Dobbs in frustration and the 77 year old says he’s been calling to get a dental appointment ever since.
“I felt like I was just left alone, just forgotten about. And I’m not the only one” added Dobbs.
And he’s right, he isn’t alone. Our Fighting For Our Vets email and phone line has received several complaints from veterans looking for help with dental care, many of them giving up on the VA saying they were getting the run around.
“I’m glad I went to serve my country but my country is not serving me.” said Dobbs.
But things are looking up since CBS46 reached out to the VA, Dobbs has gotten his appointment. We will follow up to make sure he get his dental implants.
