ATLANATA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A national debate about police officers involved in shooting civilians ignites fears, passions and outcries for better police training and more body cameras.
In Atlanta, the Citizen Review Board looks at complaints against police and jail personnel. But the outcome of those complaints seldom mirrors the national debate. With more detail, and critically, more time to evaluate the outcome of those interactions, the ACRB and the Atlanta Police Department reveal far more nuance between officer and civilian.
CBS46 spent months reviewing complaints, talking to people and officers, and chose three stories showing some of the complexities of policing in Atlanta today.
In a city with a majority population of African Americans, and a majority black police force, it may not be surprising that 80 percent of the complaints in 2018 were filed by African Americans, and 67% were filed against black officers.
What may surprise viewers is the way police body cameras are changing those interactions. Police professional standards commander Carven Tyus is convinced the cameras are holding officers to a higher standard... and making the public better behaved, as well.
Take a look and decide for yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.