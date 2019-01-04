ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Experts say one in four women will fall victim to domestic violence at some point in their life…and one in seven men.
Family members of the woman killed at an Atlanta Marriott this week believe it was a result of domestic violence.
“Of the overall victims, more than 85 percent are women and 15 percent are men,” said Nancy Friauf, the President and CEO at Partnership Against Domestic Violence.
Nancy Friauf is the President and CEO at Partnership Against Domestic Violence. She says in the United States three women are killed every day through domestic violence.
“Domestic violence is about power and control, it’s about one person wanting to own the other person and be totally in control of who they are and what they do,” Friauf added.
Decatur police say around 1:40 a.m. on January 2, they responded to gunshots at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel at 130 Clairemont Avenue.
They found 46-year-old Gerald Loch and 42-year-old Ranie Overman dead in a hotel room from an apparent murder-suicide.
Police say Overman had at least one gunshot wound, and Loch appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say they were in a relationship.
“The violence often starts out as verbal abuse, it may start as extreme jealousy, and then as the abuser feels like they’re losing control of their victim, it can escalate into physical violence,” Friauf said.
While Friauf says she cannot speak directly to this case, she says oftentimes the most dangerous time for a victim is when they are leaving or after they’ve left their abuser.
“Which makes a lot of sense, because if you left, the abuser has lost control over you, and so after leaving, the abuser may escalate to taking someone’s life, taking the victim’s life,” added Friauf.
Overman’s friends and family have all changed their profile pictures to ones that say, “taking a stand against domestic violence”.
“The victim is that person’s life, and so they often feel, if I lose this person, I’ve lost everything, so rather than losing everything, they feel like if I can’t have you, no one can have you, so I will take your life, then they will feel so distraught and devastated, so they will take their own life as well,” said Friauf.
Posts from Overman’s children include what an amazing mother, grandmother, daughter, niece, cousin, friend, nurse and human being they lost.
“It’s incredibly traumatic for children, children who grow up in families where there is domestic violence present suffer more in school, have more health issue, are more likely to abuse substances, are more likely to engage in dangerous and inappropriate sexual behavior,” Friauf said. “Victims are often very ashamed by the violence, they feel responsible for it, their abuser tells them they’re responsible for it, and abusers also work really hard to isolate victims from family and friends, so they may not have told their family about it.”
A funeral service will be held for Overman on January 8 at Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home in Peachtree City. Gathering with family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 1.
Friauf says that domestic violence does not discriminate when it comes to things like race, income, or educational level.
She says you can call the 24-hour hotline at 404-873-1766. There is always someone there to talk.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.