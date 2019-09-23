COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- How tight is security at the Atlanta Battery? It depends on where you are on the property.

A CBS46 investigation uncovered a security blind spot for baseball fans who Uber home from SunTrust Park.

Reporter Alicia Roberts experienced this first hand, when she was groped by a stranger while waiting in Zone B of the ride share pick up zone along Windy Ridge Parkway. After filing a police report related to the incident, Roberts learned no cameras recorded the incident.

On six subsequent game nights, the CBS46 team saw fans urinating, and people wandering in and out of the dark, wooded area nearby. Some female fans found themselves uncomfortable with the crowds.

The Braves operate everything on Battery property, but the ride share pick up zone along Windy Ridge Parkway is on Cobb County property. Cobb County Police say they staff that area with officers every game.

Fans told a different story, stating they've never seen an officer patrolling the sidewalk.

Cobb County Police and the Braves also say they monitor the area with security and traffic cameras. However, The traffic cameras do not record. A Cobb County Police spokesperson says the cameras allow officers to monitor crime and traffic in real time, but as of now there are no capabilities to record on some cameras in the area.

The Braves responded to these concerns with the following statement: "SunTrust Park and the Battery Atlanta are in constant contact with our local law enforcement agencies... to provide the safest environment for the hundreds of events that are hosted on our campus each year."

Cobb Police ask fans to call 911 for any incidents occurring on the property. They added in a statement "The Cobb County Police Department is dedicated to ensuring the rideshare area is both operationally efficient and safe for our fans enjoying the Suntrust Park experience. If a criminal act occurs during a game and is immediately reported, we have the ability of real time monitoring of the area and to deploy police resources to mitigate any violations of state law. Immediate reporting of any incidents increases the likelihood of prosecuting any violations."

According to Cobb Police data, there have been 19 reported assaults on Battery property so far in 2019, and at least one other report of fondling. Experts say sexual assault remains an under reported crime. In fact, a Department of Justice analysis in 2016 found nearly 80% of sexual assaults go unreported.