ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Jennifer Valdez was named CBS46 chief meteorologist Wednesday after serving 11 years as a meteorologist at the station.
CBS46 News Director Steve Doerr made the announcement Wednesday morning telling the staff, "Jennifer is the ideal person to lead this group and help craft the direction of our news organization."
Valdez thanked her fans on social media and said she looks forward to leading the CBS46 team of meteorologists.
Jennifer is originally from Florida and worked as a meteorologist at WYFF in Greenville, South Carolina before joining CBS46. She earned her bachelor's degree in telecommunications at the University of Florida and then went to graduate school and received a Masters Degree in Geosciences at Mississippi State University.
