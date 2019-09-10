ATLANTA (CBS46) -- CBS46 is proud to announce that Rick Folbaum will be joining the station as co-anchor of CBS46 News at 4, 6 & 11pm and CBS46 News at 9pm on Peachtree TV with Shon Gables.
“We’ve known Rick for a long time and are delighted that he’s joining our team,” said CBS46 News Director Steve Doerr. “Rick is a seasoned journalist with decades of network and large market anchoring experience. He’ll do a terrific job as an anchor and leader of CBS46 News.”
Folbaum comes to CBS46 from CNN, where he has been an anchor for CNN International. Prior to that, he spent five years as an anchor at WFOR in Miami.
He was also a long-time anchor and correspondent for Fox News Channel. As a foreign correspondent, he spent nearly two years covering Europe and the Middle East. Over his 17 years with the network, he anchored and reported on a multitude of breaking news events such as the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson,” the explosion of the space shuttle Columbia in 2003, the U.S. invasion of Iraq and the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
“I am thrilled to be joining the great team of journalists at CBS46,” Folbaum said. “Their commitment to serious news and community service is exactly the kind of work I’m most passionate about. Atlantans are hard-working and warm-hearted. It’ll be a privilege to bring them their news each day. I can’t wait to get to work.”
Folbaum earned his bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism form Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.
