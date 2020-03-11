NEW YORK (CBS46) -- Employees at CBS News Headquarters and the CBS Broadcast Center were sent home around 4 p.m. Wednesday after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Employees are working from home for now and hope to return to the building at a future date after areas are cleaned and disinfected.
CBS News President Suzan Zirinsky said the company has identified employees who may have been in direct contact with the individuals.
"We have been planning for this possibility and want everyone to be assured that we are taking all necessary measures," Zirinsky said in an email to staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.