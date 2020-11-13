CBS News said Friday afternoon that President-elect Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in Georgia.
The call was made around 2:30 p.m. by CBS News and several other major news outlets. Multiple outlets, including CBS News, called North Carolina as going to President Trump.
With both races now called, the final Electoral College vote tally ends up with 306 votes for President-elect Biden and 232 for Trump. Incidentally, it's the exact same result in the Electoral College that Trump won with in 2016 which he deemed a landslide.
