ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — CBS46 political analyst Rashad Richey recently scored a spot in the 'Top 25 Extraordinary Atlantans' by ABJ Digital, The Atlanta Business Journal’s digital magazine.
Richey and 24 others were selected based on the societal impact they’ve made through their work as community influencers in business, government, entertainment, media, religion, education and other areas. The group will be honored during a ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Zucot Gallery in Atlanta.
According to ABJ Digital co-publisher, Kevin C. Pride, these leaders exhibited excellence in their respective industries, and their personal and professional efforts have contributed to the greater good of the local and national communities.
"Metro-Atlanta has so many incredible people who are working within their individual arenas to make our communities better places in which to live, work and play,” Pride said in a press release. “The amazing individuals selected for this first annual recognition, represent an exceptional sampling of excellence in business and community leadership, and we are excited to celebrate them and share their stories in this special publication,” he said.
The honorees will receive a proclamation from the City of Atlanta, will be featured on a billboard in downtown Atlanta, and their profiles will be highlighted in a special commemorative issue of ABJ Digital, with Richey appearing on the cover.
“I’m thankful to be named alongside such remarkable men and women who work every day to make this community thrive,” Richey said. “Honors like this really belong to our family, friends, colleagues and supporters — because without them, none of us would be here.”
Richey is also a popular radio personality at News-Talk 1380 WAOK and The People’s Station V-103FM, a noted university lecturer, chief editor-at-large at Rolling Out Magazine and a regular political commentator on MSNBC.
Click here to view the complete list of honorees.
