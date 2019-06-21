ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is getting results after finding out Charlie Magby, a wanted fugitive, is now behind bars in the Fulton County Jail.
On Friday we learned the fugitive was one of Atlanta’s Most Wanted.
“He was being very aggressive you know, he had his hand around her neck you know pretty much like choking her and she was screaming, like let me go, let me go, stop, so that’s when he started to pull her down the street,” Rey, a man who spoke to CBS46 about Magby's violent ways.
“He took his knife out of his pocket and went behind her and tried to stab her with the knife,” Rey said.
When this man we’ll call “Rey” stepped in to save the woman’s life, he became a victim himself.
“He started swinging the knife at me and I’m backpedaling in the middle of the street trying to block the knife,” he said.
Atlanta Police told CBS46 that Magby stabbed Rey then went on the run. That is until we featured him as Atlanta’s Most Wanted.
“They see this on the 5 o’clock news and they realize, wait a minute I just saw that guy outside. So if we can put this in front of more and more people it’s certainly helpful to us,” Sgt John Chafee explained.
Magby turned himself in two days after our story, which ran on May 1.
