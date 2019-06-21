ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Sometimes there’s good reason to celebrate. Fay Kaufman has been waiting a long time for this day.
“I think the neighborhood is really going to see a difference now,” Kaufman said. “It is like a street party. I feel like getting some punch and cookies and handing them out to the people that pass by.”
Watching grown men with DeKalb County patch up a sinkhole while driving heavy equipment on Villa Drive in Atlanta is quite possibly the highlight.
“I’d like to ride that myself. It looks like a lot of fun,” Kaufman said.
You see, she’s the community organizer in the neighborhood and knows how to get things done.
“I’ve gotten curbs made out here, I’ve gotten cross walks made out here. I’ve gotten the stop sign moved out here,” Kaufman said.
But this problem took a little extra effort.
“They came out so fast and I think it’s because of you and your TV station that they did because we had a hard time getting them to come out here at all,” Kaufman said.
It just goes to show, sometimes it takes an entire community working together to get things done.
“Thank you for your help,” Kaufman said.
